Not only Alfa Romeo Giulia: the German magazine “Auto Motor und Sport” has decided to award the Abarth 595 as well on the occasion of the “Best Cars 2022“. The most famous model of the Scorpion house triumphed in the Mini Cars / Import category: the preference expressed by over 26% of readers who voted among 386 models was decisive. Abarth 595 it is certainly not new to this award: it is in fact the seventh consecutive year that sees the Scorpio sportswoman take home the first prize in her reference category.

“The victory of the ‘Best Cars’ competition is further confirmation of the international success of these small and sports cars and of the passion for the Scorpio brand in the German market. – reads an official note signed Abarth – For this reason, the Italian brand expresses its pride for the goal achieved and thanks the expert and passionate readers of the specialized magazine who have, for the seventh consecutive timechosen the Abarth 595/695 ″ range. As mentioned, the models among which readers could express their preference were 386: more than 100,000 votes delivered, 26.1% of which to the Scorpio sportswoman. The special series of the 595, called Theywhich compared to the standard 595 adds the aluminum bonnet, which lightens it and modifies the weight distribution, and the Spoiler with Assetto Variabile, which instead improves its aerodynamics.