To talk about Abarth is to talk about fun and sportsmanship. If we refer to the small 595 Cabrio we also have to add an extra exclusivity to a vehicle that, with size and qualities to circulate in urban environments, provides us with features that will make the driver look over his shoulder at other sports models on the market.

The Italian firm has just updated the range of this model, which in its 595 Cabrio version we have been able to test exclusively. The access model Abarth receives subtle but important changes in the four versions of the renewed range (595, Turismo, Competizione and Esseesse), with new colors, quality materials, new aesthetic details, more technology and customization possibilities. In our case, the model with which we have traveled the roads of Madrid has been the 595 Cabrio Turismo 1.4 T with 165 hp, and robotic gearbox.

In the aesthetic section, in addition to the new colors, the Abarth is distinguished by some sports seats in brown leather, with an exceptional grip, in addition to the chrome ‘logos’ that scattered throughout the bodywork inform the other cars with which we share the road that they must move aside as we pass. Recognizing that it is a ‘whim’ car, the 595 cabrio has a practical canvas roof with which, taking advantage of the good weather and spring temperatures, it will be practically impossible to go unnoticed.

Although our model wore an elegant Record Gray color, one of the great chromatic novelties of the new range is the Azul Rally available in the 595 Competizione, a matte color inspired by the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally of the 1970s, while the new 43.2 cm (17 ”) alloy wheels evoke those of the Lancia Delta Rally Integrale of the 1990s.

Inside includes dashboard in Alcantara, new leather seats and carbon fiber gear lever. For the top-of-the-range version, the 595 Esseesse we have new titanium tailpipes for the Akrapovič exhaust system.

All models are equipped as standard with polelyptic headlights and LED daytime running lights. As an alternative, xenon headlights are optional. The steering wheel is flat-bottomed, with a straight-wheel indicator, and has been designed to be more effective in sporty driving. The instrument panel offers good visibility, highlighting the white illuminated pressure gauge.

As standard the car is equipped with the Uconnect system with 7 «radio, with high definition screen and DAB digital radio, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems to connect the mobile phone, and sat nav.

We also have a powerful BeatsAudio sound system, for those moments when (inexplicably) we want to stop listening to the car engine. This audio system has a total power of 480 W and features an 8-channel digital amplifier with an advanced EQ algorithm that can recreate the full spectrum of sound an artist experiences when recording in a studio.

Regarding the habitability of the car, Obviously we will use the rear seats on rare occasions, but the front ones offer excellent grip, with no obvious space problems for either the driver or the front seat passenger. The boot leaves us 185 liters, enough to buy a couple of suitcases for the weekend, although if we need more space we can always resort to using the rear seats of the car. In any case, we have to be realistic and take into account the dimensions of the vehicle.

Engines



The new Abarth 595 range is equipped with 1.4 T-jet engine, the same on which the cars of the Italian and German Formula 4 championship are based, with powers that start at 145 CV, reaching 165 in the Turismo version that we have tested, and reaching 180 in the Competizione and Esseesse.

Our intermediate variant is more than enough for sporty driving, and more taking into account that the speed limits must be respected at all times. The robotized change penalizes behavior a bit if we use it in automatic mode, although it gains in vividness by resorting to the paddles located on the steering wheel. There is a certain abruptness when going from one gear to another, which accentuates the feeling of sportiness. In any case, if we are going to ride in the city or do a more relaxed driving, this same robotic gearbox goes practically unnoticed and offers us quite a pleasant behavior.

In addition, we have a “Sport” mode selector, which in the new 2021 range has been renamed “Scorpion Mode”, and when pressed, the maximum torque supply, the power steering calibration and the response are modified. of the engine when you press the accelerator pedal, making little Abart a little “super-vitamin” beast. It is worth it to take off the roof and enjoy the sensation of speed, even respecting the limits, on a narrow mountain road, where power is added to the light weight and dimensions of the car, 3.66 meters long, to offer us what better of an Abarth mount. We have 218 km / h of maximum speed, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 of 7.3 seconds in the variant with manual transmission or 7.4 seconds in our test unit with robotic sequential transmission. This is a power-to-weight ratio of 6.3 kg / hp.

Completing the equipment, the 595 Convertible features an efficient Abarth-specific braking system, with ventilated 284mm front discs and 240mm rear discs.

Data sheet Engine: 145, 165 and 180 hp gasoline Consumption: from 6.8 l / 100 km (combined) Dimensions (length / width / height in meters): 3.66 / 1.62 / 1.48 Luggage compartment: 185 liters (without folding rear seats) Price: from € 16,125 (tested unit € 22,973)

Regarding consumption, it certifies 8.4 l / 100 km in urban traffic, and only 5.5 l / 100 km on the road. Our test version (Abarth 595 Turismo Cabrio 1.4 T-Jet 165 CV) is already marketed in Spain for about 22,973 euros, although it is also possible to access the Abarth range from € 18,452, with the current promotions for the 145 CV model.