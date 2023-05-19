When one thinks of the Scorpion symbol associated with the world of cars, small and terrible cars immediately come to mind capable of grumbling and roaring at every acceleration. A trademark that in the electric age also arrives in some way on the Abarth 500e, the first compact on tap of the Italian sports brand, protagonist of our preview test drive in Balocco and on the roads near the famous Fiat and Alfa Romeo test circuit and now of the Stellantis group. Yes, because even the first electric Abarth 500 knows how to make its voice heard when needed. As? We’ll tell you about it by showing it to you more closely.

The design of the Abarth 500e

The first differences compared to the endothermic sisters are already clearly visible in terms of design. First of all, the new Abarth 500e features the new Scorpion logo, revisited in a modern and electrified key: compared to the past, it is located higher up in the front to make room for the new Abarth lettering that stands out on the closed grille, finished in gray titanium. Overall, the front has a more decisive appearance, also accentuated by the full LED light clusters. The sporty soul is then highlighted by the side skirts and DAM inserts. The stripes that hide the brand name run along the sides, while the new logo is also placed behind the doors. At the rear, however, the cool white diffuser stands out. The rims have a dedicated design and can be available in 17″ or 18″ depending on the version chosen. The latter hide disc brakes on the front and rear and the electrified Scorpion returns once again on the hubcap. The package is completed by the glass roof or alternatively the openable cover for the convertible versions. Compared to the endothermic version, the Abarth 500e grows in the wheelbase, with 24 mm more and in the track, widened by 60 mm, two choices that have given the car greater stability in the more dynamic driving phases.

Premium and sporty interior

The leap in quality in terms of finishes is also clearly evident inside the passenger compartment, with the digital dashboard that includes a 7″ TFT circular display for the instrument panel and the 10.25″ Uconnnect Radio touchscreen which on the tops of range also integrates the navigation system. The layout of the interiors is similar to that of the Fiat 500e, on which the electric Scorpioncino is based, among other things, but in this case we find greater attention to detail, with the use of hard-touch and soft-touch materials, as in the case of the steering wheel, which accentuate the premium soul of the electric Abarth 500 thanks in particular to the use of Alcantara and leather (in fabric on the entry levels). The new Scorpion logo returns to the integrated seat headrests with sporty contrast stitching on the seats and inner door panels. On the top of the range we also find the JBL Premium music entertainment system with 7 speakers, the wireless charging plate and heated seats. The safety and driving assistance package is also extensive, with ADAS including Traffic Sign Information, Autonomous Emergency Brake with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant, Lane Keeping Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Attention Assist, Cruise Control, Blind Spot Warnings and Emergency Calls.

The Abarth 500e powertrain

The heart of the new Abarth 500e is the 114 kW, 155 HP and 235 Nm electric powertrain, as well as a 42 kWh battery. The scheme is therefore the same as the Fiat 500e even if the power has been increased with performances that speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds and a maximum speed electronically limited to 155 km/h. Compared to the version with internal combustion engine, the Abarth 500e pays off both in terms of weight, with 200 kg more due to the full electric architecture, and in terms of absolute performance. If, on the other hand, we look at the performance in more detail, we notice how the Scorpion on tap is able to guarantee better recovery and above all in terms of reactivity in city driving compared to the 695, with the possibility of having a recovery of 1 second lower than the internal combustion model, with acceleration 50% faster from 20 to 40 km/h than its petrol rival. In mixed terrain, you can go from 40 to 60 km/h in just 1.5 seconds. Road holding is also better, with improved stability even at higher speeds: thanks, as we mentioned previously, to the greater wheelbase space and wider track which keep the Abarth 500e firmly on the asphalt.

Range, charging and driving modes

In terms of charging times, the electric sports car from the Stellantis brand is compatible with charging infrastructures of up to 85 kW. In this way it can recover 40 km of the travel range in 5 minutes and reach 80% recharge in less than 35 minutes. The new electric Abarth 500 is also compatible with infrastructures with alternating current up to 11 kW. The overall range is around 250-270 km depending on the conditions and driving style. From this point of view, the Abarth 500e offers three different drive modes, Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track. The first allows smoother acceleration and lower power (maximum power 100 kW instead of 114 kW, torque 220 Nm instead of 235 Nm) for an efficient yet exciting driving experience. Scorpion Street mode offers maximum performance, maximizing regenerative braking. Both, thanks to the guide function one pedal allow you to achieve maximum performance with just one pedal. Finally, the Scorpion Track mode is designed for those looking for maximum performance.

The Sound Generator, real voice to Abarth

To satisfy the purists then there is the Sound Generator, a solution developed by the Abarth engineers to ensure that this full electric version is also able to have a voice in line with the brand’s tradition. The technicians digitally reconstructed the characteristic sound of Scorpion cars with internal combustion engines, a sound that is reproduced by a subwoofer positioned under the floor at the rear, in a point similar to that usually occupied by the muffler. The result? An enjoyable chant that rises by decibels when the engine is revved up. It will not be like the original but the frequency analysis has given life to a system that brings the Abarth 500e as close as possible to its petrol sisters.

Price and versions

There are those who cried heresy when Abarth announced its entry into the world of sustainable mobility, accustomed to the rattling of mufflers and those aggressive engines. Yet even the first electric Abarth 500 knows how to entertain without forgetting its origins, with that distinctive sound that has entertained generation after generation. An adequate compromise for those who want to have fun embracing full electric without forgetting those 695 or 595 sensations. We conclude with versions and price: the new Abarth 500e is available with hatchback or convertible bodywork, in the 500e, 500e Turismo trim levels and in the limited Scorpionissima version, produced in only 1949 specimens. The price list of Scorpion on tap starts at 37,950 euros and goes up to 42,650 euros.