Scorpio is electrified. The Abarth 500e is the first full electric from the Italian sports brand, thus continuing the tradition of performance and sound. No, it’s not a mistake: this EV too knows how to make its voice heard thanks to a technology developed by Abarth technicians precisely to reproduce the song of the endothermic sisters, starting with the 695. How? We tell you this and all the secrets of the new Abarth 500e. Here are 5 curiosities about the first Electric Scorpion.

Less powerful but more performing

The new Abarth 500e has less power than the 695, about 30 HP less and yet in terms of performance it manages to express itself better than the internal combustion engine model. The electric powertrain is 114 kW, 155 HP and 235 Nm, as well as a 42 kWh battery. The scheme is therefore the same as the Fiat 500e even if the power has been increased with performances that speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds and a maximum speed electronically limited to 155 km/h. The Scorpion on tap is able to guarantee better recovery and above all in terms of reactivity in city driving compared to the 695, with the possibility of having a recovery of 1 second lower than the internal combustion model, with an acceleration of 50% faster from 20 to 40 km/h than its petrol rival. In mixed terrain, you can go from 40 to 60 km/h in just 1.5 seconds.

Even the Abarth 500e makes noise

As we anticipated previously, the Abarth 500e also has an unmistakable voice. Thanks to the Sound Generator, a solution developed by Abarth engineers to ensure that this full electric version is also able to have a voice in line with the brand’s tradition. The technicians digitally reconstructed the characteristic sound of Scorpion cars with internal combustion engines, a sound that is reproduced by a subwoofer positioned under the floor at the rear, in a point similar to that usually occupied by the muffler. The result? An enjoyable chant that rises by decibels when the engine is revved up. It will not be like the original but the frequency analysis has given life to a system that brings the Abarth 500e as close as possible to its petrol sisters.

Over 250km on one charge

The electric sports car from the Stellantis brand is compatible with charging infrastructures of up to 85 kW. In this way it can recover 40 km of the travel range in 5 minutes and reach 80% recharge in less than 35 minutes. The new electric Abarth 500 is also compatible with infrastructures with alternating current up to 11 kW. The overall range is around 250-270 km depending on the conditions and driving style.

New logo and new look

The first differences compared to the endothermic sisters are already clearly visible in terms of design. First of all, the new Abarth 500e features the new Scorpion logo, revisited in a modern and electrified key: compared to the past, it is located higher up in the front to make room for the new Abarth lettering that stands out on the closed grille, finished in gray titanium. Overall, the front has a more decisive appearance, also accentuated by the full LED light clusters. The sporty soul is then highlighted by the side skirts and DAM inserts. The stripes that hide the brand name run along the sides, while the new logo is also placed behind the doors. At the rear, however, the cool white diffuser stands out. The rims have a dedicated design and can be available in 17″ or 18″ depending on the version chosen. The latter hide disc brakes on the front and rear and the electrified Scorpion returns once again on the hubcap.

Three driving modes for the Abarth 500e

The Abarth 500e offers three different drive modes, Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track. The first allows smoother acceleration and lower power (maximum power 100 kW instead of 114 kW, torque 220 Nm instead of 235 Nm) for an efficient yet exciting driving experience. Scorpion Street mode offers maximum performance, maximizing regenerative braking. Both, thanks to the guide function one pedal allow you to achieve maximum performance with just one pedal. Finally, the Scorpion Track mode is designed for those looking for maximum performance.