In the nature of the scorpion it is to sting and to counteract this sting the organism produces adrenaline, the basic formula of survival. Adrenaline serves to activate the metabolic process in the face of external aggression or provocation. And Abarth, the brand of the scorpion, provokes an adrenaline rush in the pilots who grab their steering wheel. It has always been like this since the birth of the brand in 1949 and it has been transmitted through the generations until now the latest version, the 500e, the first electric Abarth in history.

The most purists consider that leaving the combustion engine was a betrayal of the essence. They use arguments such as acceleration, driving sensations and, above all, the sound. A characteristic sound of an internal combustion engine that gives goosebumps when starting it. All these arguments are diluted when you put in command of the new Abarth 500e as we could see on Galician roads in the national presentation of the model.

If we talk about acceleration, there is no greater acceleration than that of an electric car, precisely because the response is automatic when you touch the accelerator. The 154 hp electric motor makes it go from 0 to 100 km/h in just seven seconds and sticks you to the ergonomic seat. The driving sensations are very similar to those experienced at the helm of the gasoline Abarth 595, which has 25 hp more than the electric one.

However, where the new version is strong is the cornering, where the ‘grip’ (grip) is far superior to its predecessor. It is noted that the center of gravity is lower due to the batteries and that the weight helps the little scorpion to stick like a barnacle to the asphalt.

The sound, so characteristic of Abarth, that makes people turn around waiting for the arrival of a car, in the electric version it is canned. It is true that it does not sound exactly the same when you accelerate, but it transmits force and power when you go behind the wheel.

Sport steering wheel and controls



FP







A lot of work has also been done on charging speed, to keep stops as short as possible: five minutes is enough to obtain 50 more kilometers of autonomy. In 35 minutes, the battery can be recharged by 80%.

driving modes



It offers three different driving modes, designed for very different environments: Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track. With Turismo mode, acceleration is smoother and less power is required to offer an efficient driving experience without sacrificing pleasure. For its part, Scorpion Street mode offers maximum performance while increasing regenerative braking. Finally, the Scorpion Track mode is designed for those who want the maximum in performance.

In short, the new Abarth 500e is more agile and exciting than its predecessor, the Abarth 695, in terms of responsiveness. In fact, it’s a second quicker in urban starting, which means 50% quicker acceleration from 20 to 40 km/h than its gasoline-powered equivalent. The new Abarth 500e is also faster outside the city, for example, in tight corners, where from 40 to 60 km/h it can reach the target speed in just 1.5 seconds, much faster than its petrol version. which is delayed by 15 meters, reaching 60 km/h a second later.

Finally, on the open road, the new Abarth 500e it behaves faster than the gasoline version, reaching a speed of 100 km/h (from 60 km/h) while the gasoline equivalent continues to go at 91 km/h, with a difference of approximately one second .

Coinciding with its launch, the Abarth 500e is launched in the special Scorpionissima series, both in Saloon and Cabrio, characterized by its complete level of equipment and its bold Acid Green and Poison Blue colours.



Abarth 500e



FP



Data sheet:



ENGINE: Electric 113 kW (154 HP) ACCELERATION: 7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h MAX SPEED: 155 km/h MEASUREMENTS (length / width / height, in meters): 3,673 / 1,682 / 1,518 TRUNK: 185 liters AUTONOMY: 264 km CONSUMPTION: 17.2 kWh/100 km PRICE: from 37,460

The new Abarth 500e Electric Scorpionissima comes standard with exclusive 46cm (18”) titanium gray diamond-coated alloy wheels, which bring the driver closer to the road with their great grip and dynamic and punchy design, fixed glass roof and tinted rear windows. It is also supplied with advanced steel sport pedals and logo-engraved skid plate, evoking racetrack vibes and the reactivity of the Abarth cars that made history on the road, a new titanium gray dash rim and aluminum step plates. steel door with embossed Abarth branding.

The new sporty design of the seats is enriched with the Scorpion stamped in Alcantara, a premium material that gives it a dark and sporty look, and the maximum comfort offered by the integrated headrest, with the Scorpion in Acid green laser engraved on the seat. Alcantara fabric and double sports seams.