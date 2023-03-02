From Italy to Holland, passing through Germany, Belgium, United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain and soon also Austria, France and Switzerland. This is the path that Abarth 500e is doing throughout Europe to make itself known and strengthen the bond with potential customers who could embrace electric mobility and choose the Scorpion model. After the official debut in the last months of 2022, the 500e of the high performance brand of Stellantis made the catwalk at the Milan Games Week & Cartoomics and is now engaged in this European tour which has seen it travel 4,000 km meeting over 400,000 people. The tour around the Old Continent will then continue for another 5,000 km.

From Milan the Electric Scorpion visited Germany. Here it was unveiled to the national media, enthusiastic about the new course of the Abarth brand: “This car is not only glamorous, it is a real design object. I am always impressed by what the Italians can do and their ability to create a harmonious design” said Der Autotester, after the event. 4 Abarth Clubs also took part in the meeting, satisfied for having contributed to the revolutionary sound of the car: “The rumble is fantastic”, “Amazing! I found it brilliant and electrifying”, “It’s the beginning of a new era; the sound generator is amazing” were some of the comments.

The Brussels Motor Show was a perfect third stop for the new arrival in the Abarth family. The auto show, held every two years in Brussels, saw over 270,000 visitors over the course of nine days. The second, fourth, fifth and sixth legs of the tour took place in Holland, the UK, Portugal and Spain, where the sedan was displayed for the media, dealerships and clubs. The response was enthusiastic: the electric “pocket rocket” reached a large audience, online and offline, generating a more than positive response. The Spanish appointment also saw the participation of the local Abarth Ambassador: Marc Gené, one of the most successful drivers in Spanish motorsport, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and a Formula 1 professional with a career spanning more than two decades .

The New Abarth 500e is equipped with an electric motor capable of delivering an overall power of 113.7 kW/155 HP which allows from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds. Combined with the powertrain there is a 42 kWh battery, with an architecture that allows fast charging up to 85 kW which allows you to recover a range of about 40 km in less than 5 minutes while you can reach 80% of the autonomy in just 35 minutes. The new electric Abarth 500 improves the performance of the endothermic versions, guaranteeing, for example, better responsiveness in city driving compared to the 695, with the possibility of having an acceleration of 1 second less than the internal combustion model, with an acceleration of 50%. faster from 20 to 40 km/h than its petrol rival. In mixed terrain, you can go from 40 to 60 km/h in just 1.5 seconds.