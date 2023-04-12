Among the negative aspects of electric cars often and willingly criticized by traditionalists and purists there is certainly that of the absence of the characteristic aggressive and captivating sound of internal combustion engines. A theme that has led many car manufacturers to develop artificial sounds that could somehow recall those rumbles destined to disappear, including Abarthwhich in view of the first deliveries of the new 500e scheduled for June has definitively finalized the Sound Generator System.

An exclusive system

Already from the name you can deduce what it is. That is, an exclusive system capable of reproducing the unexpected roar of the combustion engine directly linked to the dynamic driving and speed experience: it was developed by a dedicated Sound Designer team in collaboration with Sound Design Studio, while the sound design, its development and integration were carried out at the Italian NVH department of Stellantis, the same entity that validated the sound of the Record Monza, the historic Abarth exhaust system.

Thousands of hours of testing

The Scorpio car manufacturer has announced that the project to create this system lasted about two years, with about 6 months of continuous work and over 6,000 hours of analysis and study for the creation of the perfect sound for each stage of the experience. guide. Part of these tests and sound studies were done in a semi-anechoic chamber: A room specifically designed to be isolated from its surroundings in order to make accurate and reliable noise measurements. Abarth’s goal was to achieve perfection, which is why the current roar of the Scorpione’s petrol engine was recorded during all the different phases of the driving experience: from acceleration to deceleration, through braking and fast cornering, which is why specific sound calibrations were also carried out.

It is activated manually

“An important point was to balance carefully the Sound Generator to provide the driver with the most pleasant driving experience even at high speeds, respecting the homologation constraints for noise pollution and guaranteeing a realistic sound – says Abarth – In fact, the intensity of the Sound Generator System is directly proportional to the driving speed of the car, and the sound is in all respects processed differently through the external rear speaker: you go from IDLEwhere the engine is at idle power and the sound generator replicates the sound of the Record Monza exhaust at idle, to the SIGNATURESwhich vary according to speed, maintaining the typical timbre of internal combustion engine Abarths”. The Abarth sound of the Sound Generator can be activated and deactivated by the driver when the car is stationary through the instrument panel settings.