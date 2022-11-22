The first Electric Abarth 500 it is a matter of fact. The Scorpion has in fact officially unveiled the high-performance Cinquino with full electric powertrain, thus officially entering the world of sustainable mobility. In the commercial launch phase, the new car of the Stellantis brand will be offered in one limited series of 1949 specimens, a non-random number that pays homage to the Italian brand and its year of foundation. It will be a fully equipped variant also available in hatchback bodywork with Acid Green or Poison Blue livery. Prices starting from 43,000 euros.

The New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima Fitted with 18″ Titanium Gray diamond-finished alloy wheels and features a fixed glass roof and tinted rear windows for greater privacy. The equipment is completed by the steel sports pedals and the platform with engraved logo, which bring the sensations of the track and the reactivity of the cars that made Abarth’s history onto the road, a new ring for the titanium gray dashboard and heel plates. in steel with Abarth writing in relief.

The design of the new sports seats is enriched by an embossed scorpion in Alcantara, a premium racing material that offers a sporty look and maximum comfort thanks to the integrated headrest with an acid green scorpion laser engraved on the Alcantara and the double sports stitching . The exclusiveness and sportiness of the materials can also be found in the new dashboard fascia in embossed Alcantara which offers a unique sensation, combining a luxurious aesthetic with a functional design, and matches perfectly with the steering wheel inserts and sports seats. High-quality leather with Alcantara inserts and the Scorpion logo embellish the three-spoke sports steering wheel, which is inspired by the racing world to let customers experience the thrill of the race at the first touch. The door panels and center console armrest also feature sporty double stitching.

The New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima is also equipped with a closed central tunnel, heated front seats and windscreen, height-adjustable driver’s seat and 50/50 folding rear seats. The contrast between the green color of the exterior and the dark interior enhances its distinctive and sporty style, while the blue paint on the bodywork further underlines the bold style of the New Abarth 500e.

The New Abarth 500e is powered by an electric motor capable of delivering a total power of 113.7 kW/155 HP which allows from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds. Combined with the powertrain there is a 42 kWh battery, with an architecture that allows fast charging up to 85 kW which allows you to recover a range of about 40 km in less than 5 minutes while you can reach 80% of the autonomy in just 35 minutes. The new electric Abarth 500 improves the performance of the endothermic versions, guaranteeing, for example, better responsiveness in city driving compared to the 695, with the possibility of having an acceleration of 1 second less than the internal combustion model, with an acceleration of 50%. faster from 20 to 40 km/h than its petrol rival. In mixed terrain, you can go from 40 to 60 km/h in just 1.5 seconds.

The new Abarth 500e Scorpionissima is equipped as standard with Uconnect Radio Touchscreen 10.25″ with integrated navigation system and the brand new Performance Pages, a high-tech display with exciting new Abarth graphics. The Performance Pages have been specially designed for the New Abarth 500e and allow customers to track their performance as they unleash their driving. Wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also available. The new fully digital 7″ dashboard provides all the necessary information, from speed to range, current driving mode to battery status, without distracting the driver from the road.

As for comfort, there are twilight and rain sensors, the keyless key and the keyless go, automatic climate control, automatic high beam headlights, electro-chromic interior rear view mirror and wireless charger. Thanks to the advanced 360° parking sensor system with drone view and the ultra-high definition rear view camera, which shows obstacles and the car’s trajectory on the 10.25″ screen, perfect parking is a guarantee. Finally, the refined and powerful JBL premium audio system is also included, offering a sound characterized by clean highs, roaring lows and smooth mids to satisfy even the most demanding and sophisticated music lover. The Sound Generator is also standard on the New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima. The New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima is equipped with six airbags and the most advanced ADAS systems, with the package including Traffic Sign Information, Autonomous Emergency Brake with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant, Lane Keeping Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Attention assist , Cruise control, Blind Spot warning and Emergency call.