The new Abarth 500e rewrites the history of the brand by introducing the first electric Scorpion in history. Born on the basis of the Fiat 500e, the high-performance full electric from the Italian Stellantis brand boasts optimized components to offer the maximum in terms of performance and bring the version on tap closer to its endothermic sisters, starting with the 695. We had way to get behind the wheel of the Abarth 500e on the occasion of the preview test drive at Balocco and below we will tell you all its characteristics also through a series of photos with all the details of the first electric Scorpion.

The performance of the Abarth 500e

The New Abarth 500e is equipped with an electric motor capable of delivering an overall power of 113.7 kW/155 HP which allows from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds. Combined with the powertrain there is a 42 kWh battery, with an architecture that allows fast charging up to 85 kW which allows you to recover a range of about 40 km in less than 5 minutes while you can reach 80% of the autonomy in just 35 minutes. The new electric Abarth 500 improves the performance of the endothermic versions, guaranteeing, for example, better responsiveness in city driving compared to the 695, with the possibility of having an acceleration of 1 second less than the internal combustion model, with an acceleration of 50%. faster from 20 to 40 km/h than its petrol rival.

What changes in the design

The new Abarth 500e is characterized by the new Abarth writing in dark titanium gray positioned on the front shield and on the tailgate. Also stands out placement of the Scorpion logo further up on the bonnet, which blends seamlessly with the headlights and grille, as well as that of another Electrified Scorpion signature logo, which adorns the side of the car next to the door. Complete the external overview i 17″ alloy wheels characterized by an exclusive design and the sporty lines that distinguish the side skirt, the cool white front DAM, the rear diffuser inserts and the new mirror caps in Grigio Matt.

Three driving modes

They are available on the new Abarth 500e three exclusive driving modes: Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track. The first allows smoother acceleration and lower power (maximum power 100 kW instead of 113 kW, torque 220 Nm instead of 235 Nm) for an efficient yet exciting driving experience. Scorpion Street mode offers maximum performance, maximizing regenerative braking. Both, thanks to the guide function one pedal allow you to achieve maximum performance with just one pedal. Finally, the Scorpion Track mode is designed for those looking for maximum performance.

The interiors and the Abarth 500e range

The leap in quality in terms of finishes is also clearly evident inside the passenger compartment, with the digital dashboard that includes a 7″ TFT circular display for the instrument panel and the 10.25″ Uconnnect Radio touchscreen which on the tops of range also integrates the navigation system. The layout of the interiors is similar to that of the Fiat 500e, on which the electric Scorpioncino is based, among other things, but in this case we find greater attention to detail, with the use of hard-touch and soft-touch materials, as in the case of the steering wheel, which accentuate the premium soul of the electric Abarth 500 thanks in particular to the use of Alcantara and leather (in fabric on the entry levels). The range of the new Abarth 500e is made up of two versions, with hatchback or convertible bodywork and is available in three different trim levels: 500e, 500e Turismo and in the limited Scorpionissima version, produced in just 1,949 units. The price list of Scorpion on tap starts at 37,950 euros and goes up to 42,650 euros.