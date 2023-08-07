Welcome to the first electric hot hatch. Take an EV, stir in some extra power, a stiffer suspension, spoilers and a cooler interior. Red belts are not necessary, we don’t live in the 90s anymore.

This Abarth is based on the electric Fiat 500e, just as Carlo Abarth’s original creation in the late 1950s was a converted 500. They even gave it a sound so it sounds like a petrol car. This was designed with the help of the active and loyal Abarth fan base, in the hopes of keeping rowdy four-cylinder enthusiasts on board.

Where does that sound come from?

Under the rear bumper is a water-resistant speaker that produces something similar to the sound of the optional Record Monza exhaust on the Abarth 695. When stationary, give the right pedal a tap and the simulated revs fly around your ears.

While driving, the noise varies in tone and intensity depending on which pedal you press and how hard. Idiot? Brilliant? A bit of both. In villages it is quite annoying for residents, because the noise is at the legal limit for a fuel car. Even in the car it is sometimes difficult to have a conversation.

On a winding road, it does help you to estimate your speed when you enter corners and accelerate out (although there are no ‘gear moments’). But since it’s a fake sound, wouldn’t it be better to play it through the speakers of the radio? Anyway, it can work out.

How much stronger is the Abarth than a Fiat 500e?

With 155 hp (118 hp in the Fiat), the electric motor is strong enough for a big push from your place and up to about 100 kilometers per hour, after which it gives up a bit. But the instant response of such an electric motor does a lot for the feeling of speed and compensates for the modest figures.

The battery in the bottom measures net just over 37 kWh. That is little, compared to the 51 kWh that the Peugeot e-208 nowadays carries. The specified range on these large 18-inch wheels is therefore a fairly meager 253 kilometers.

On a hot day, on a variety of roads and, let’s say, not in our energy-saving mode, we blasted through 60 percent battery charge in just under 80 miles. This equates to a consumption of 17.3 kWh/100 km. On the circuit we would only get 80 kilometers away. Anyway, that’s usually about 20 to 30 laps, or exactly one track day. The limited top of 155 would get in the way there, by the way.

The Abarth 500e Turismo is an all-rounder

An advantage of compact batteries is that they are not that heavy. This is 295 kilos, so that the bare weight of the car remains at 1,310 kilos – a lot for a hot hatch, but little for an EV. Good for flexibility. We drive the Abarth 500e on the track, in the city, on B-roads and on the highway. He is in place everywhere.

In tight corners it resists understeer and pops out much more decisively than a petrol car that just misses its boost. On medium speed corners, the balance in the car causes the rear to step sideways when you go off the ‘throttle’ in a cute way that’s easy to control.

“It’s better to live with than petrol Abarths, which are noisy and uncomfortable”

The steering is nicely put together: the straight-line stability is good and the car dives eagerly but not panicked around the corner. Once hanging in a corner, things feel proportional and agile. On wet roads, the extra weight provides more control.

The chassis is also perfectly fine for a sporty car: sturdy, but you remain largely devoid of hard knocks or vibrations. It’s on the livable end of the spectrum – much more so than petrol Abarths, which are twitchy, noisy, unhinged and uncomfortable. Although that sometimes makes them more enjoyable.

How did Abarth make the 500e stronger?

A little more detail when it comes to the hot hatch list of power, chassis, styling and equipment. The Abarth has the same engine as the Fiat 500e, a permanent magnet case, but it gets more bzzzt through an upgraded inverter and battery wiring.

Another 6 percent of the effective torque at the wheels comes from a lower ratio in the single-stage powertrain. The suspension is stiffer and the steering has more weight. The rear brakes are stronger and the larger tires were developed specifically for this 500e.

The design does not bring any big surprises. Tip: choose a dark color so that it looks less lovely with its eyelashes. More assertive bumpers and a diffuser were mounted that look great, but they don’t bring real improvements in terms of aero efficiency. There is even more air resistance, which, together with the thicker tires and the faster-running engine, ensures the lower range – at the same speed of the WLTP cycle – compared to the Fiat 500e.

And how is the cabin?

Inside you will find the expected sports seats and, in the 500e Turismo (4 to 5 grand more expensive than the standard car), alcantara really everywhere. The designers say the angular shapes are derived from the claws of the Abarth scorpion and the textures come from digital graphics.

In this setting you expect a lot of noise and bubbling. Well, there is | Photo: © Stellantis

They chose this because Abarths with explosive engines appeal to petrol geeks, but electric Abarths also find an audience in gamers. They will be satisfied with the speed and design of the two screens on board. The driver’s seat is a bit high, but not so much that you have to take oxygen. The front seats are quite large, so the space in the back is just a bit less than in the Fiat version.

Is the Abarth 500e Convertible the first electric convertible?

By the way, you can also order an Abarth 500e Cabrio Turismo, as tested here; but don’t think that you have the first electric convertible. First, because it’s not really a convertible. And second, er, the 2009 Tesla Roadster.

Fiat claims the brand’s premise is now ‘urban mobility’ – never mind that they’ve been doing it for the past 123 years. Abarth offers the same, but with more performance. That’s also the forgivable excuse for the limited range. But as long as you’re driving, you’re having fun. And more importantly, this 500e proves that electric hot hatchbacks could very well become a thing.

Specifications of the Abarth 500e Cabrio Turismo (2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

155 hp

235 Nm

42.2 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.0 seconds

top 155 km/h

Consumption (average)

18.1kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

253 km (WLTP)

Loading time

4 hours 15 minutes at 11 kW

35 min. at 85 kW (80%)

Dimensions

3,673 x 1,683 x 1,518 mm (lxwxh)

2,322mm (wheelbase)

1,310 kilograms

185 / 550 l (luggage)

Prices

€45,990 (NL)

€43,790 (B)