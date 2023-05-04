Abarth has also decided to project itself towards an electric future. And to do it with a range made up of 500e and 500e Tourism: both trim levels, which follow the exclusive launch edition called “Scorpionissima” which sold out after a few weeks, can now be ordered in the convertible and hatchback versions.

Basic setup

At the base of the range we find the new 500e, characterized by the new Abarth writing in dark titanium gray positioned on the front shield and on the tailgate. Also stands out placement of the Scorpion logo further up on the bonnet, which blends seamlessly with the headlights and grille, as well as that of another Electrified Scorpion signature logo, which adorns the side of the car next to the door. Complete the external overview i 17″ alloy wheels characterized by an exclusive design and sporty lines that distinguish the side skirt, the cool white front DAM, the rear diffuser inserts and the new mirror caps in Grigio Matt.

Tech and sporty interiors

Inside the passenger compartment we find the sports seats with the Scorpion stripes embossed on the fabric, the double sports stitching and the steering wheel covered in soft-touch material. From a point of view technologicalthe two displays in front of the driver deserve a mention: they are both standard, and consist of a large 10.25″ touch screen infotainment system, with Uconnect NAV radio and the new Performance Pages, and a 7″ TFT instrument panel with dedicated Abarth graphics.

Top of the range

Those who aspire to something more extreme can focus on the set-up Tourism, which is at the top of the range. Compared to the standard electric version of the Scorpion, it adds dedicated 18″ diamond-finish titanium gray alloy rims, an Alcantara and leather steering wheel, an embossed dashboard fascia in Alcantara and sports seats with integrated headrest embellished with the Acid Green Scorpion lasered on the Alcantara. It also stands out among the standard equipment of the Turismo version the Abarth Sound Generator, which enhances engine performance by faithfully reproducing the sound of an Abarth petrol engine inspired by the famous Record Monza exhaust. The JBL Premium audio system closes the picture of this set-up.

Battery and range

A final look at the performance of the new Abarth 500e, which in fact results faster of the petrol version: data in hand, the small electric is 1 second faster in urban areas, which means that it guarantees a 50% faster sprint from 20 to 40 km/h, while to go from 40 to 60 km /h reaches the target speed in 1.5 seconds, compared to 2.5 seconds for the petrol version. The powerful electric motor is powered by a 42 kWh battery, which ensures a range of up to 265 km and fast charging supported up to 85kw in direct current.