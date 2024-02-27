The partnership between Abarth and Breil continues and for the tenth consecutive year they are offering an automatic watch, the Breil Abarth 500e, inspired by the Scorpion brand's first electric car. It will be produced in just 999 units, to celebrate the new model of the Italian sports brand with details that recall the design and DNA of the Stellantis group car manufacturer.

The new watch which is inspired by the Abarth 500e recalls the Scorpion's full electric in several elements: for example, it boasts a skeletonized dial with a titan finish, pays homage to the design of the wheel rims of the Abarth 500e and allows a glimpse of the caliber inside the watch: an automatic Seiko NH70. The watch is also enriched with details in the exciting “Acid Green” color, used to emphasize the second hands and indexes on the flange. Furthermore, the cut of the car's front headlights is recognizable in the IP titan steel case, echoing the strong appearance expressed by the car, where the sporty, distinctive, high-performance and bold style can be perceived just by looking at it.

Equipped with an IP titan steel bracelet, the new Breil Abarth 500e watch recalls the car and also pays homage to the brand with another distinctive feature: the unmistakable “rumble” of Abarth which can be heard once the QR code on the buckle has been scanned; the same sound obtained from the Sound Generator.