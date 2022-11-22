Abarth, the sports car manufacturer par excellence that has produced iconic cars especially for young people, is also about to take the big step towards electrification total of its fleet. Waiting to know the details of the first electric Abarth, the first images are circulating on the net Abarth 500e, which will be moved by an electric motor. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday 22 November 2022with marketing expected to start next year.

Presentation of the electric Abarth 500

The brand Abarth on November 22 officially enters the electric age with the presentation of its first electric car in history. The official presentation of the 500e is scheduled at 14.00 Italian on Tuesday 22 November on the Abarth YouTube page and on Facebook social channels And Instagram of the brand.

Electric Abarth 500 live presentation link

Electric Abarth 500

There Electric Abarth 500e represents an important evolution for Abarth, since other Italian brands are also moving to make their cars more and more electrified.

How the front end changes on the Abarth 500e, which is presented on Tuesday 22 November 2022

At present, relatively little is known about theAbarth electric, but from the first images on the net the aesthetic familiarity with the sister is evident Fiat 500e. At the front, the Scorpion logo is found on the bonnet, while the “500” lettering is replaced by the new one Abarth lettering.

Electric Fiat 500e

The optical groups are the same as the 500e; the bumper instead presents a sportier lookwith the addition of lower vents with a silver insert.

Abarth 500e, preview, what it will look like

Although very few technical details about the future are still known Abarth 500ewe can imagine that the small sedan will maintain the same power as its internal combustion counterpart, therefore an engine 150hp able to rapidly accelerate 0-100.

There battery could have a capacity of 37 kWhbut a greater capacity on the cut of the is not excluded 50/55 kWh.

This is what the new electric Abarth 595, the 595e, could look like

The only difference would reside in the energy reserve, which, taking into consideration the most peaceful 500ewould be limited by the floor, too narrow to expand the battery. To play an important role will be the weight, which will need optimization. As for the typical Abarth sound, on the electric it will be the drivers who choose the most congenial timbre. In fact, the brand turned to its community via social media to choose the digital sound and other elements that will characterize the first electric Abarth.

Abarth 500e, preview, how it will be, PRICES

In the wake of all the other sports that will undergo an electrification process, too Abarth it will have to present its range at the top and therefore the evolution of the iconic cannot be missing 695. Naturally, hoping it keeps the current ones 200hp of pure Italian power. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday November 22, 2022.

The price ofElectric Abarth it has not yet been released, but it will certainly be larger than its petrol engined sister.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all car news

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK