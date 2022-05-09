First sightings for the Abarth 500 electric, the battery-powered version of the Scorpio which will therefore have the announced EV declination in view of a more massive electrification that will come in the years to come. The first prototypes based on the Fiat 500e were in fact paparazzi inside a parking lot, with the forklift that in all respects follows that of a battery-powered Cinquino. To reveal and confirm that it is one of the development models of the future electric Abarth it is a sign sticking out of one of the windows, which clearly reads “332 BEV Abarth M 001”.

The order therefore contains the identification code of the 500 electric project, the indication that it is a vehicle on tap (BEV stands for Battery Electric Vehicle), alongside the name Abarth and what appears to be the reference code of the forklift protagonist of the shots taken by Walter Vayr. The arrival on the road of the first electric Scorpion should be set at the turn of 2023 and 2024, respectively the years of the debut and commercialization of the high-performance EV. From this point of view, therefore, we must expect a powertrain with a power certainly higher than the 118 HP seen on the electric 500, with a level in line with the endothermic versions of Abarth (power close to 200 HP and 0-100 performance in less than 7 seconds. ) in order to guarantee similar performances that can satisfy Scorpio lovers.

The Fiat CEO Olivier Francois he had also anticipated the presence of a dedicated sound system, with the possibility of choosing whether or not to have a running accompaniment that brings the roar of the electric Abarth closer to that of the endothermic version. Some technical characteristics should also be borrowed from the latter, such as the specific set-up and the setting of the chassis, suspension and brakes. The first photos of the forklifts suggest that in the coming months we will see other models of development on the road, with the possibility of having a first teaser by the end of 2022. Recently, Abarth wanted involve the community in choosing the launch livery of the electric 500 with Scorpio, with fans called to decide between Acid Yellow and Poison Blue.