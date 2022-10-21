For the first time Abarth exhibits in Padua at the Salone Vintage Cars and Motorcycles there 1000 SPa prototype made in a single copy with the mechanics ofAlfa Romeo 4Cthat is with the 1,750 turbo 240 HP engine, which celebrates the 1000 SP barchetta of 1966. Both are exhibited in the Stellantis Heritage stand, together with other historical jewels such as the Lancia Aurelia B20 GTthe Lancia Delta HF Integrale, the 1972 Alfa Romeo AlfettaL’Alfa Romeo SZ from 1989 and theAbarth 750 records. The prototype presented in Padua will be built to order by Abarth.

Abarth with Alfa Romeo engine

In the second half of the 1950s, Alfa Romeo And Abarth they collaborated to create a sports car with a small displacement. The project, entrusted to Mario ColucciMilanese engineer and Alfa Romeo employee, materialized in 1958 with the production of an Alfa Romeo of derivation Abarth 1000a compact coupe, powered by an engine made from the four-cylinder of the Giulietta Sprint Velocebut reduced in displacement and characterized by the trellis frame of pipes. The car, “dressed” in a body made by Bertone designed by Franco Scaglioneremains a unique specimen.

Abarth 1000 SP at the Auto e Moto d’Epoca Padua 2022 Show

At the end of this collaboration, Colucci was hired as Technical Director by Carlo Abarth is in the 1966he was entrusted with the ambitious project of the Abarth 1000 SP: the name of the car indicates the displacement of the engine (derived from that of the Fiat 600) and the category Sport Prototypethe type of vehicles with covered wheels made only to participate in competitions and built in small series.

Abarth 1000 SP barchetta from 1966

Designed to excel in both short uphill races and endurance races, the 1000 SP features simple, low and streamlined lines. Lightweight and powerful, she won an important series of international victories – first of all the one obtained in her class at the 500 km of the Nürburgringin September 1966 – which contributed to consolidating the sporting prestige of the Abarth brand.

Abarth 1000 SP together with the 1966 Sport Prototype

Engineer Colucci thus brought to fulfillment his conception of competition car with tubular chassiswhich began a few years earlier with the Alfa Romeo Abarth 1000.

Abarth 1000 SP Alfa Romeo 4C engine

In 2021 Abarth created a modern prototype inspired by the 1966 1000 SP barchetta, a contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic 1960s Sport Prototype, powered by the Alfa Romeo 4C engine. The tubular frame of the historic Sport Prototype has therefore given way to a hybrid chassiswith the central cell in carbon fiber and the aluminum front.

The Abarth 1000 SP seen from behind

The Abarth 1000 SP has a powerful 4-cylinder supercharged aluminum central engine, from 1742 of the Italian Civil Codecapable of delivering up to 240 hp of power. The set-up also derives from the 4C and provides suspension with overlapping triangles at the front, while at the rear there are suspensions with McPherson scheme evolved.

Abarth 1000 SP prototype photo

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 All the news, car tests on ABARTH

👉 Try Abarth car videos

👉 Abarth price list

👉 The track test of the Alfa Romeo 4C

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK