Surely you have all read about the tragedy in Marcon that occurred a few days ago. For those who haven’t: in Marcon, a town near Venice, a one-year-old girl he lost his life after being locked in a car parked under the sun for several hours. Yet another case of child abandonment inside the vehicle which, although involuntary, turned out to be fatal: Asaps does not accept this and “exploits” the opportunity to relaunch its campaign “Do not forget me”.

Abandonment of minors in cars

“In our country we are witnessing particularly serious episodes in which hundreds of children diedue to heat stroke on board closed vehicles, inside which children or grandchildren are forgotten, or because the same people while playing have inadvertently closed the vehicle, remaining trapped inside – we read in a note issued by the association – Family tragedies are immense, the pain of losing a child often turns into deep psychological crises of a family that continues to live in remorse and often only gets out of it by creating associations that begin to raise awareness on the delicate issue of our children’s health”.

The Asaps Campaign

Asaps reminds that in Italy there is a requirement for anti-abandonment child seats with heavy fines. What are the sanctions What are the penalties for violations of the Highway Code when the driver of a vehicle does not use a special anti-abandonment alarm device for children under 4 years of age? First of all, a fine of 81 euros, which is reduced by 30% if paid within five days (therefore it drops to 56.70 euros), and then the five points deducted from the driving licence, doubled in the case of a newly licensed driver (10 points). Furthermore, in the event of a repeat offence within two years of the first infringement, an additional penalty of suspension of driving license from a minimum of 15 days to a maximum of 2 months.

Not just an Italian problem

Of course, we are not talking about an Italian-only problem. If we take for example the United Statesin fact, it can be noted that in the whole of last year 29 children died in this way, and that in 2024 the victims are already 13including 3 in three days between July 14 and 16 in the states of New York, New Jersey and Illinois. A global issue, in short, that has not yet been put a stop to as it should be.