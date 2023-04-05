Abandonment of Marin | Who will be the new chairman of Sdp? This is known from the intentions of key demarin names

Vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen thinks it would only be positive if the party people could choose the future chairman from among several options.

Sdp’s by Wednesday afternoon, no one had registered for the presidential race. The place is open, because Sanna Marin announced on Wednesday that he will not seek an extension at the party meeting to be held in September.

Among the current leaders of Sdp, the vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen has said that he is not interested in the presidency. Ministers of the outgoing government Timo Magpie and Titti Tuppurainen said they haven’t thought about it yet.

In addition, there are several potential presidential candidates in the Sdp’s leadership, among the ministers and in the voting rake of the parliamentary elections, who have not yet publicly commented on the matter.

Nominations must be made by May 4.

Antti Lindtman will decide within a couple of weeks

Antti Lindtman

Chairman of the SDP parliamentary group Antti Lindtman plans to decide on a possible candidacy within a couple of weeks, he said on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that Marin’s decision to give up the presidency requires “internalization and digestion”. In addition, he wants to discuss the matter with his close circle and the Sdp membership.

Lindtman ran for prime minister in 2019. Marin defeated him in the vote of the party council by 32–29 votes.

Krista Kiuru will consider in the next few weeks

Krista Kiuru

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru announced Wednesday night on Twitter that he will consider in the coming weeks whether his “knowledge and experience” would be what is needed in the leadership of the party now.

He wrote in his tweet thread that Easter and the following weeks will show how the Sdp could best work for Finland.

“At the same time, we as a team now have to evaluate what kind of leader we will succeed in this with.”

Kiuru also thanked Marin for his work in difficult and historical times.

Ville Skinnari does not rule it out

Ville Skinnari

Worked as minister of development cooperation and foreign trade in the government term ending Ville Skinnari said on Wednesday For a Democratthat does not rule out pursuing the presidency.

“I haven’t even thought about the whole thing yet, because Sanna’s decision came as such a surprise today. It came today, here and now,” Skinnari told the newspaper.

However, when asked, he said that he does not rule out the candidacy. According to Skinnar, the time for such decisions is later, and “now is the time to focus on this spring and see how it goes.”

Timo Harakka doesn’t think about it

Timo Magpie

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Magpie (sd) said on Wednesday that he has not thought about whether he will seek the presidency. Harakka communicated through his assistant to STT that he is not going to think about the matter at the moment.

Harakka said that he thanked Prime Minister Marini “for his leadership in times of crisis, which will go down in history”.

Tytti Tuppurainen can’t say yet

Titti Tuppurainen

The Minister of Europe and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen cannot yet say whether he will pursue the position of chairman.

Tuppurainen told STT that he hasn’t had time to think about it at all. According to Tuppurainen, Marini’s announcement needs to be digested and digested.

Tuppurainen ran for Sdp chairman at the 2017 party convention. The competition was won by the then sitting chairman Antti Rinne.

Matias Mäkynen is not interested

Matias Mäkynen

“I’ve had a good time in the role of vice president and as a member of parliament, but I don’t feel that at this stage I would aspire to be party chairman,” said vice president Matias Mäkynen to STT.

Mäkynen said that he considers Marini’s comment at the press conference to be important, that the party is united.

“The chairman is the leader of a group and not an individual figurehead, even though others have made him one.”

Mäkynen was elected party vice-chairman three years ago at the same time Marin was elected party leader. In Mäkynen’s opinion, it would only be positive if the party people could choose the future chairman from among several alternatives.

“An election is always a good thing. The fact that people have choice and democracy works is only positive. In elections, the most important thing is to honestly bring out the different options.”

Mäkynen is still considering whether to apply for a continuation as vice president.

Haatainen “is not pursuing”

Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen told the Sdp voice supporter Democrat– newspaper on Wednesday that he is not considering or seeking the presidency.

“I’m not trying,” he summed up.

Haatainen regretted Marini’s decision, but also said he understood it.

What are others doing?

In addition to Mäkynen and Skinnar, Sdp has served as vice-chairman Niina Malm. However, she was on sick leave in January due to a breast cancer diagnosis.

In addition, the minister of SDP has been the minister of municipalities during this government term Sirpa Paatero. In the parliamentary elections organized on Sunday, Paatero fell out of the parliament.

In the parliamentary elections, Sdp’s vote grabbers included, in addition to the party leadership, e.g. Nasima Razmyar, Eveliina Heinäluoma and Maria Guzenina.

Sdp’s party government expects to receive a list of chairman candidates by May 4 at the latest. The party meeting will be held in September.

Read more: Sanna Marin will leave the chairmanship of Sdp in the fall, the entire press conference can be watched

Read more: “My endurance has been put to the test” – That’s how Marin justified her departure from management

Correction April 5, 2023 at 6:16 p.m.: The story incorrectly read that Antti Lindtman ran for Sdp chairman in 2019 and Marin defeated him in the party council vote by 32–29. In reality, it was a vote for prime minister at that time, in which Marin won 32–29 over Lindtman. Marin was elected chairman of Sdp later, in August 2020.