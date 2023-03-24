Home page politics

Christian Sturgeon

Ukraine is determined: Crimea is to be recaptured. But can this tough attitude be maintained in the long term? The US has doubts.

Moscow/Kyiv – For Volodymyr Zelenskyy the matter is clear. Negotiations in the Ukraine war are only possible if the Russian troops leave all the areas they have occupied, including Crimea. The Ukrainian President therefore repeatedly swears to his compatriots that that Crimea must become Ukrainian again.

“This is our country,” he emphasized, for example, on the Day of Resistance Against the Russian Occupation of Crimea (February 26). Peace will only return to Ukraine once Crimea is brought back. Negotiations with the Russian head of state Wladimir Putin Selenskyj currently rejects categorically.

However, the question now arises as to whether Ukraine can maintain this demand. Because apparently they are moving now USA deviated somewhat from their stance that Russia had to evacuate all Ukrainian territory before peace could prevail.

In the future without Crimea? Negotiations on Ukraine’s borders for USA conceivable

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken does not rule out long-term negotiations on Ukraine’s future borders. He believes there are areas in Ukraine “where Ukrainians are determined to fight on the ground,” he told a parliamentary committee in Washington, DC on Thursday (March 23). which they decide they want to try to regain by other means.”

According to observers, Blinken let it be known that Washington considers a reconquest of all Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia to be unlikely. Above all, the recapture of Crimea by Ukraine seems rather illusory to the USA.

However, Blinken also pointed out that the decision on this rests exclusively with the people of Ukraine. Any peace agreement must be “just and lasting”. According to Blinken, Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity must be preserved. “But how this is specifically defined in the territory, we’re waiting for the Ukrainians to tell us.”

US previously opposed to negotiations: will never recognize annexation of Crimea

Despite this, the US appears to be gradually changing its position on this issue. According to the US government, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory has so far been considered a prerequisite for possible peace negotiations. The annexation of the peninsula by Russia is not recognized and will never be done, Ned Price declared at the end of February. “Crimea is part of Ukraine,” the US State Department spokesman said at the time.

Losing Crimea is, however, unimaginable for Russia. The political scientist Gerhard Mangott saw this in an interview Merkur.de the Russian President here in a similar situation as Zelenskyy. “Recapturing Crimea would mean Putin’s fall and he is determined to prevent that,” Mangott said. “Should Crimea be endangered, I would not rule out that Putin uses tactical nuclear weapons.” (cs)