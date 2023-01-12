La Posada del Duque, in Librilla, a complex from the end of the 18th century protected as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), has just been added to the Red List of heritage. The abandonment and the risk of new collapses justify the entry into this relationship that Hispania Nostra elaborates and that serves as a thermometer to evaluate the state of conservation of the monuments throughout the country. With this incorporation, the Region of Murcia reaches the figure of sixty elements included in this catalog of heritage at risk, after the chapel of the Holy Sepulcher of Mazarrón entered at the end of December.

According to the reference published this Thursday by Hispania Nostra, the main danger threatening the duke’s inn is the complete collapse of the roof, “which could cause the rest of the building to collapse.” The request for its inclusion on the Red List came from the Bicihuerta association in order to draw attention to the deterioration of the unique building and the lack of a project that allows its conservation.

Some references suggest that the Posada del Duque, so called because it was built at the behest of José María Álvarez de Toledo y Gonzaga, Duke of Alba, was built in the last third of the 18th century. With an area of ​​3,000 square metres, this former post house has an area reserved for lodging and receiving travelers and another occupied by auxiliary rooms. As published by LA VERDAD, the Librilla City Council has initiated the efforts for the municipalization of the building, in private hands, in order to save it and value it.