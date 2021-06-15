A recent tweet from Blue Box Games suggested the possibility that behind Abandoned the new is hidden silent Hill. At least this is the hope of those who have read it. What does the meager message say?

Actually a little, but at the same time a lot:

“Guess the name:

Abandoned = (first letter S, last letter L). The presentation is approaching … # PS5 #Exclusive.“

Of course, reading about a horror title that starts with S and ends with L, everyone immediately thought of Silent Hill. Are there any other clues pointing to a new chapter in the Konami franchise? Hard to say. Blue Box is a new development studio and has so far only published teaser of Abandoned, without exposing itself in any way.

Giusto recently announced the presentation of the game on June 22, through a dedicated application that will render the gameplay in real time.

The problem at this point is to understand what we are talking about, given that the information is hiding and the material published so far is anything but revealing. The only certainty is that Abandoned will be a ‘PS5 exclusive, we will see if temporal or total.