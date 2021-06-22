By now, we are all convinced that Abandoned, the new and mysterious game from the indie studio Blue Box Game Studios, is really a new Silent Hill. Regardless of what it is or not, its developers have confirmed that the title will also come to PC.

Initially advertised as an exclusive to the PlayStation 5, Its authors subtly revealed that the game will eventually make its way to PC.

Eventually – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 20, 2021

Many consider this to be a sign that it is actually not new. Silent Hill, but it is something completely separate. Of course with Death’s Stranding coming to PC as well, the possibility that it is something new related to Hideo Kojima. It will be a matter of waiting to know what all this theater ends with.

Fountain: IGN