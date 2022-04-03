Hasan Kahraman, head of the team working on Abandonedsaid he had contacted Konamipublisher of Silent Hill, to apologize for the chaos surrounding the game and confirm that it was not his intention to make them believe that Abandoned was actually Silent Hill.

Speaking to reporter Colin Moriarty on the PlayStation Sacred Symbols + podcast (available for a fee, transcribed by VGC), Hasan Kahraman claimed to have reached out to the Japanese publisher following speculation that Abandoned was related to the Japanese horror franchise. Specifically, he said: “I contacted them, I was stressed because people thought it was Silent Hill. It got out of hand, and you know, you are a small developer, you never had a large audience, you are inexperienced. I contacted Konami saying, ‘Hey, you know what, it was never my intention’ and they were very kind. ”

There are no images of Abandoned: this is from a tech demo that does not represent the game

Recall that Hasan Kahraman had to appear in front of the cameras in June 2021 to debunk the idea that the game was the work of Hideo Kojima. Abandoned, however, disappeared from the radar and the presentation was postponed over and over again.

Additionally, tweets about the game were recently deleted, but Kahraman confirmed that Abandoned is alive and well, but the reveal and Prologue have been postponed again.