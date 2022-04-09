The creator of Abandoned, Hasan Kahramanbroke the silence, revealing to the world i first details of the story related to the game, announced a year ago and then ended up in the “oblivion” as regards the information on the subject (although fans have been far from inclined to forget it).

What so far has been shown of Abandoned is a character walking in a forest. This is a rather meager detail to build upon, yet the players are get excited and they started sharing their impressions, wishes and speculations about the story and the type of title. Many have compared the game to PT, the secret trailer for Silent Hills.

It started to think that Abandoned it could have been a sort of secret project by Hideo Kojima, who has repeatedly entrusted himself to one viral marketing campaign and extremely effective, to attract the attention of the public. Is Silent Hills that Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Painin fact, they were initially announced as new projects, only to later turn out to be the daughter of Kojima’s ingenuity.

However, these speculations now seem rather unlikely for Abandonedas creator Hasan Kahraman, gave an interview during the podcast Sacred Symbols, in which he talked about the production of the game. Kahraman shared the first real details regarding the story, stating that the work will revolve around a man named Jason Longfieldyounger brother of the cult leader, from which he separated. Jason will not be alone during the story.

He will, in fact, meet several travel companions, but in the end it all boils down to a fight that he will have to face for reunite with his brother. In a way, Kahraman’s words sound like the dilemma that struck Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jediwhere he is confronted with the possibility of being reunited with his father, turning to the dark side.

There is currently no launch window for Abandoned. Some had believed the game was canceled after the developer studio, Blue Box Game Studioshad begun to delete all tweets related to the project, but Kahraman said he was still working on the game. Several fans are skeptical of the creator’s actual skills to provide a valuable experience with Abandoneddue to the delays and strange developments of the last year, but it seems that players will be able to count on one thorough and valid story.