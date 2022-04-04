abandoned is a game that is not yet released, but has generated such hype that it seems that it will not be able to satisfy the players. Especially those who believe that it is actually Silent Hill. And that is something that opens its developer, blue box.

That was what the study leader revealed, Hasan Kharamanto the journalist Colin Moriarty the podcast from PlayStation, Sacred Symbols+. To such a degree that he even had to approach Konami.

According kahraman ‘I approached them, I was stressed because people thought it was Silent Hill’. she went on to say ‘it got so out of hand, and you know, you’re a small developer, you’ve never had a big audience, you’re inexperienced’.

What he says is the absolute truth, since so far there is no indication that this title has anything to do with this famous franchise of Konami but there are those who cling to the idea that it is related.

Hasan Kharaman finished off by saying ‘I went up to Konami and said, ‘Hey, you know what? It was never my intention’ and they were really great’. Good thing this developer and publisher took things in the nicest way possible.

That is, in an understanding way. At the end of the day, who should they ask for a new delivery of Silent Hill is to this company, not to blue box who is developing a video game on his own.

Abandoned is not Silent Hill, but many believe otherwise

In the past kahraman has publicly denied that there is a relationship between abandoned and Silent Hill. Like when he made a video of himself, which he posted in June of last year.

That was to show the players that he was not the famous designer Hideo Kojima using a pseudonym as once happened with some of his games.

All of the above aside, when will any trailers be shown with this title? It is not entirely clear.

In view of Moriarty, Hasan Kharaman commented that the prologue in which they work ‘will found’ the end game, but it has yet to fully materialize. The lack of new news suggests a cancellation.

But recently a message in Twitter from blue box dismissed that idea. This said ‘regarding the latest rumors about the cancellation of Abandoned, our answer is that they are false’. Only that as long as the silence continues, they will continue to be present.

