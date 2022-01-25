Maybe not everyone knows that Abandoned continues to remain at the center of bizarre theories, the last of which concerns one mysterious audio recording which seems to have been discovered on the official Blue Box website, which would reveal the truth about the whole project in question, which would be a kind of experiment on artificial intelligence.

The whole matter had been examined on the subreddit “/ r / Kojimbox“, which however seems to have been closed or made private, just to further deepen the mystery.

Abandoned, one of the first images of the alleged PS5 game

It was reported that, within the Blue Box website, an audio recording with a digitized voice was recently discovered which, in Japanese, revealed various background on Abandoned.

Among this information is the fact that the whole thing was created by a “simulation group with artificial intelligence“who had developed the” Blue Box project “, which would be an experiment for the generation of video games through AI. Unfortunately, the first project, entitled “Zero Cell”, had a malfunction, but now it would be a powerful tool of artificial intelligence. The closure of the subreddit in question makes it impossible to verify the matter, but according to many the audio in Japanese would have been clearly translated automatically from English, given some discrepancies in the form, which would suggest a sort of joke, perhaps to ride still the wave of involvement of Hideo Kojima in the project.

In short, the oddities around Abandoned and Blue Box continue, reaching the point of no longer understanding how far the developers work and when instead the conspiracy theories of passionate fans begin. What is certain is that Abandoned has in a certain sense already become an ARG in its own way, self-powered by a real community dedicated to this mysterious title, which in the meantime continues to not be seen.

After the latest news and development updates arrived in December, the head of the Blue Box team, Hasan Kahraman had returned to invite calm after the new threats and insults received on the status of Abandoned, but the matter still does not seem to come to an end.