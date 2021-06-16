“It was never our intention to imply the name as Silent Hill,” explains Blue Box Game Studios.

If you don’t want your studio to be linked to Konami, or Hideo Kojima, don’t imply that your studio works with Konami or old Kojima projects. It is a very simple lesson, yes, but it is also one that the creators of Abandoned do not fully understand. The original announcement of this horror game for PS5 sparked rumors that Kojima would be trying to repeat MGSV’s The Phantom Pain play, something that his studio was quick to deny. However, Blue Box Game Studios decided to post last night a tweet where, clearly, they hinted that his game would actually be a new Silent Hill.

It has never been our intention to hint at the name as Silent HillBlue Box Game Studios“Guess the name: Abandoned = (first letter is S, last letter is L). The presentation is coming … “read the first tweet of the study published last night. Given the current climate of rumors around Silent Hill, if you post a tweet like that, you know exactly what you’re doing and what it seeks to imply. Obviously, it didn’t take long to cause a stir on social media, forcing them to apologize to the fans, and to make it clear that their game is not related to Konami, lest they run into legal trouble.

“We want to clarify things,” begins the second tweet of the night from Blue Box. “We have no relationship with Konami. Silent Hill is owned by Konami. We are not related to Hideo Kojima. It has never been our intention to insinuate the name as Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize for this. “To this, the Abandoned studio continues its apology with a third tweet:” While we cannot reply to each and every one of you, we want to apologize from the heart“.

“We trust that you are going to enjoy the presentation We just ask you for a little more patience! “. Abandoned will be released on June 22 via a PS5 app, which will include a trailer and gameplays of this PlayStation-exclusive horror game. As confirmed by Hideo Kojima in the Summer Game Fest there will also be a presentation of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut in a few weeks … Will we have a PS5 State of Play this month? We will have to wait to meet him.

