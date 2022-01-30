Thugs stole Victor’s car and stray puppy Heineken looked after her until the young owner arrived.

What we tell you today is the story of Victor, a boy of only 19, who at the beginning of this year had an experience that was anything but pleasant. Event that however led him to know Heineken, an abandoned puppy who, without even knowing him, decided to look after his stolen car until he came back for it.

Victor Mangino, an 18-year-old Mexican who is an electrician by trade, turned 18 last year and managed to make one of his biggest dreams come true. To buy a car all to yourself.

Everything went smoothly for him from then on until something happened earlier this year that literally shattered his heart. An attacker, during a party, has stolen the car of Victor and disappeared into thin air.

The boy, desperate, called his father and together they have searched for the car everywhere nearby. But neither the same evening, nor in the following days have they found any trace.

The young man was resigning himself. Also because he learned that the same evening the thieves had stolen other cars, all found by the police days later, completely burned.

Heineken guards Victor’s car

After 5 days, while Victor was celebrating his cousin’s birthday, he received one call by the local police station.

The agents warned the boy of the finding of his car.

I was convinced that the car was destroyed or burned, but according to the agents it was in overall good condition. But the thing that struck me most of all during the phone call was another.

The policemen asked the boy if he had also stolen a dog along with the car. Not understanding what they were talking about, Victor immediately went to the place where the car was found for understand something extra.

Arrived, he saw that a stray dog ​​was standing on the hood of the car and he did not bring anyone near. It was as if he was protecting her.

When the puppy has seen and smelled Victorsuddenly became docile and gentle. He had smelled the same car smell on the boy and realized he was the one owner.

In short, that puppy had made it guard to the car until the rightful owner came back for it.

And how could this story end, if not with theadoption from Victor about the puppy so sweet and efficient.

Today Heineken, this is the name chosen for the little dog, lives with hers new pope and with two hairy brothers who already love him madly.

Both the dog and the car need time to get perfect, but with Victor’s love, nothing is impossible.