This is the sad story of a abandoned puppy attacked by a drunk while on the street. Rescuers found him, unfortunately in serious health conditions, hidden in an alley. They saved him by a miracle and the road to recovery is still long. But at least now the little dog is in good hands, cared for and pampered by people with a heart of gold.

Photo source from Animal Shelter YouTube video

A truly sad story, which features an innocent dog, who found himself alone in the street when he was still a puppy. Unfortunately he had the further misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time and was attacked by a drunk person.

THE rescuersluckily intervened in time, they saved him by a miracle, finding him hidden in an alley, after the attack by a drunk man who reduced him to really serious conditions. Whoever found him, of course, immediately took him to the vet.

THE veterinary doctors who visited him found his health to be truly desperate. In addition to being terrified (and we can hardly believe it given the situation he experienced), he had completely damaged skin on his back. In addition, he had a high white blood cell count, was anemic and had intestinal parasites.

Despite the very serious health conditions, the puppy could finally breathe a sigh of relief. Because now he was no longer alone and there was someone who would take care of him anyway, to try to make his life better than the one he has lived up to now.

Photo source from Animal Shelter YouTube video

Abandoned puppy attacked by a drunk: how is the poor dog?

Saved by the Animal Shelter volunteers, his story, told in an online video, moved everyone.

Today he is better, even after a series of surgeries. He is a little dog who already has a new home forever.