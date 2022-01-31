Over the past few months we have talked a lot about Abandoned and BLUE BOX Game Studios: it would be a certain game and software house respectively Hasan Kahraman, Game Designer appeared online not too long ago. The news is now circulating about the game as an Abandoned preorder campaign has started which made fans happy for a while, but which turned out to be a scam.

Obviously it would not be the software house that has scammed users, but a group of hackers who would have hacked the BLUE BOX Game Studios YouTube channel: this is stated by a tweet that highlights the danger of these scams.

Be aware: The BLUE BOX Game Studios YouTube channel was hacked. We have received emails from various people that they received emails to buy a ” Pre-order “, please DO NOT open it and DO NOT transfer funds as it is not from us! – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) January 30, 2022

The post says the following regarding the Abandoned pre-order scam:

One of the reasons why people have been chatting about BLUE BOX Game Studios and Abandoned for a long time is indirectly related to Hideo Kojima. Accustomed to the troll spirit of Metal Gear’s father, users began to think of some maneuvers like the one already seen with The Phantom Pain. In this case, the suspicious game would appear to be their own Silent Hills, and gamers are increasingly convinced that Kojima is hiding behind the unknown face of Hasan Kahraman, ready to reveal his new game.

The other theory is simpler, and would make the BLUE BOX Game Studios team into mere scoundrels, as the studio was founded in 2015 and since then there are only a number of games that have never seen the light of day. Even with Abandoned, from which they had to show a new trailer, at the end in the PlayStation application (weighing 5GB) they inserted an animation already seen in the past on social networks.