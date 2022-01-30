BLUE BOX Game Studios, team working on the exclusive PS5 Abandoned, announced that their YouTube channel has been hacked and that players are receiving fake emails with links to alleged pre-order. However, it is one fraud.

The information was shared through Twitter. As you can see below, BLUE BOX Game Studios states: “Warning: the BLUE BOX Game Studios YouTube channel has been hacked. We have received emails from various people who have also received emails to buy a” pre-order “, please do not open such emails and do not transfer money as they do not come from us! “.

Then do the maximum attention to possible emails proposing the purchase of an Abandoned pre-order. This is a scam. Hopefully no one lost their money before the development team announced.

Abandoned it is certainly not a lucky game. Between development problems and a failed advertising campaign (or maybe not, since it has been talked about for a long time), the work of BLUE BOX Game Studios now receives another blow.

There has recently been talk of a secret audio recording that possibly reveals the truth about Abandoned.