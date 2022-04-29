Yup they seek witnesses to understand who could have made such a cruel gesture towards a poor innocent creature. After saving the dog abandoned on the east ring road of Campobasso, in Molise, the agents are looking for the culprit. Someone tied him to the guardrail and left him there to die of starvation.

Photo source from Facebook by Simone Cretella

Rail, as the agents renamed the mestizo, as he was tied to the ring road guardrail, he was left there by heartless people. The officers of the municipal police of Campobasso rescued him on Friday 23 April after a woman was reported.

The woman, in fact, had noticed that dog all alone, in the grass near the east ring road of the city of Molise, which is usually very busy and traveled by vehicles that go at high speeds. Someone got him into the car, pulled over, hooked him on the leash to the guardrail sheet and then left.

Simone CretellaCouncilor for Mobility of the Municipality of Campobasso, asks you to contact the local police if you have information on the matter.

The worst beasts have two legs. Incredible abandonment of a beautiful and very good medium-sized dog, cowardly tied to the guardrail on the east ring road of Campobasso, in a very dangerous point. Thanks to the Municipal Police for emergency intervention, the safety of the stretch of road and the first assistance to the dog, while waiting for the arrival of the recovery service. To the criminal who has made such a gesture, the sincere wish to end, one day, in the same way.

Photo source from Facebook by Simone Cretella

Dog abandoned on the east ring road of Campobasso: how is it?

Rail is now located at the municipal kennel. The vets visited him, he should be 5 years old. It has no microchip, so the owner cannot be traced.

Photo source from Facebook by Simone Cretella

The agents have started investigations to find out who may have made such a gesture. Unfortunately, there are no surveillance cameras that can provide useful images to understand who is the culprit.