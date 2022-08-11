Yet another summer abandonment on the Italian roads, despite the appeals of animal welfare associations that try year after year to stem a shameful and inhumane phenomenon. A abandoned dog tied to the guard rail in Salento he was rescued from the street just in time. They had even left him croquettes and water.

After many reports, the volunteers recovered an abandoned medium-sized dog on the expressway that connects the Apulian cities of Gallipoli and Leuca, at the exit for Gemini. Someone left him there on the side of the road destined to die.

They had tied him to the guard rail, also leaving him some croquettes and some water in a bowl, which he finished quickly, given the high temperatures of the last few days. The dog was also untied, risking to die when run over on a very busy road in the summer.

Volunteers from the Civil Protection of Ugentoresponding to the reports of many citizens, they brought him to safety, also thanks to two tourists from Bergamo who did not stop calling, making sure that the dog in the meantime did not put himself in danger.

The dog wandered lost, looking for the owners who had left him there. Unfortunately, however, the puppy did not have a microchip, so the veterinarians were unable to trace the owners, even if the police are still conducting investigations to discover the culprits of the merciless gesture.

Photo source from Pixabay

Abandoned dog tied to the guard rail in Salento now safe at the kennel

The Civil Protection took the dog safely to the kennel which is managed by the municipality of Melissano, in the province of Lecce, in Puglia. While the police are on the trail of those who left him there. We remember, in fact, that abandonment is a crime for which there is also a risk of a fine of 10 thousand euros.