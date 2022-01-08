On a feast day, which he should have spent happily with his family, this poor dog was dumped as garbage

A dog found abandoned on Christmas day. When people are supposed to be better off, they should get involved in the magic of colored lights and yet they still manage to do such cruel gestures.

The incident happened on the streets of Tyler, Texas. The poor animal it was crouched on the sofa. Perhaps the only object that reminded him of that warm bed he had in his house.

On that feast day, while everyone gathered with families ready to eat and smile, this dog stood in the cold, alone and sad, betrayed from those people he loved more than himself. He remained in that precise spot where he was abandoned, despite the hunger and the cold, because he hoped that would come back for him. But it never happened.

Rescue the dog on the sofa

Fortunately, some passersby touched by the scene, took pictures and posted them on social networks, asking for information about the puppy. In a short time they spread everywhere, up to theAttention ofNicholas Per Haven Association.

The boys immediately intervened on the spot and once they found the dog in that photo, they took him to the shelter. They provided him with everything he needed and even found one for him temporary home to spend the rest holidays.

At the time of the discovery, the puppy was thin and had evident signs of aggression on his body. The boys believe it was attacked by wild boars, but they have been unable to find out more about his sad past. He was used to human contact, it was not difficult for the volunteers to interact with him, so it is certain that he had a human family.

Today his nightmare is over and despite the sad Christmas, he has a second chance in life ahead of him. As soon as the association determines that he is ready for an adoption, those angels who saved his life will also take care of finding him. a home forever.