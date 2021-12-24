Bad news for the curious who wait Abandoned, the title in development by Blue Box Game Studios, since with a post at the end of the year published on their official blog, the software house has announced that it has news in store that will arrive soon, after having restarted the development of the game from scratch following numerous pressures and advances not going to successful.

The text is very explanatory and point by point tells that this decision was taken for multiple elements. Primarily, the concept behind the title has changed several times from the moment of the announcement. In addition, carrying out other smaller projects at the same time did not improve the situation.

As we reported to you at the time, the app to present Abandoned has not seen a good reception and in the Blue Box blog specifies how was announced too soon, causing pressure due to rumors and growing anticipation. Learned the lesson, the software house is not willing to repeat the same mistakes.

The beginning of next year will see a Tech Demo which will be released in the aforementioned app through a patch that will fix the Raltime Experience in order to offer a better experience. This will demonstrate the results achieved through the technology behind it Abandoned in the best possible way, through the visual and audio sector and the implementation of the DualSense controller, to push the accelerator on the horror factor.

Have a read at our first blog on our website, talking about the development of Abandoned and the plans for Q1 2022. https://t.co/KNoubfSPc9 Happy Holidays! – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) December 24, 2021

With more than 3 million PS5 users who participated in 11 million sessions, it is more than normal that Blue Box Game Studios intends to deliver a product that lives up to expectations in the hands of players.

The study promises that the first quarter of 2022 it will be interesting for all fans of Abandoned: quoting their words «with the reveal of the game around the corner» and the publication of the prologue ever closer, the team is working hard to be able to show the product in the best and most stable way possible.