Abandoned will soon be the protagonist of some Announcements and the game’s development team, Blue Box Studios, has posted a post not only to wish everyone well but also to provide us with the latest updates about the game coming up PS5.

Postponed to 2022, Abandoned was unveiled too soon by Blue Box, which also admitted on this occasion that it took the complexity of the project, then suffering numerous criticisms in relation to rumors that the game is actually Silent Hill.

After the death threats, however, the situation has changed and even on the communication front the developers have tried to be more concrete, learning from the mistakes made so far.

“After involving over 3 million PS5 users for a total of 11 million sessions made with the app, our goal is to offer you an experience worth keeping an eye on, “the post reads.

“The first quarter of 2022 will be interesting for Abandoned fans. With the reveal around the corner and the launch of the Prologue ever closer, we are working hard to bring the game to you in the best possible way.”