Abandoned newborn in Taranto, mother wants to recognize him

He wants to recognize the newborn born a few days ago and then left in front of a rubbish bin in the center of Taranto, the 23-year-old Georgian, currently hospitalized in Obstetrics at the Santissima Annunziata hospital for tests, as well as hospitalized for observation in the neonatal intensive care unit is the baby, weighing 3 kilos, to which the doctors gave the name of Lorenzo.

The woman, who on Monday had already expressed her intention to see her child and breastfeed himeven if there hadn’t been a concrete follow-up, this morning he expressed to his lawyer, Francesco Zinzi, from Taranto, the will of recognition.

She then got dressed, temporarily left the ward where she was and together they went to the hospital office where newborns are recognized. However, this recognition could not take place due to an apparently bureaucratic problem, for which it was postponed to the next few hours.

He also went to the hospital to hear the woman, under investigation for abandonment of a minor, the deputy of the Taranto juvenile prosecutor’s officeStefania Ferreri Caputi.

The 23-year-old Georgian works in Taranto as a caregiver in the home of an elderly woman where she gave birth to the baby last Friday afternoon. She then slept between Friday and Saturday night with the little one and then in the early morning, after washing and wrapping him in a sheet, she left him in a canvas bag where at 7 a.m. a woman who was carrying the baby for a walk own dog, attracted by the cries of the newborn.

The woman said that the abandonment was a gesture of loss and disorientation dictated by the fear of losing her job as a caregiver following the birth of the baby. The woman also has another 5-year-old son who lives in Georgia.

