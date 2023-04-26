The little one was abandoned outside a shelter for a very important reason.

We often hear stories of babies abandoned outside hospitals or in the worst of atrocities, in a dumpster. Not much is known about mothers who decide to abandon their children. Often they do it because they are unable to take care of them perhaps because they are in a state of poverty. By abandoning them, perhaps they hope to give a better future to their creature by agreeing not to see her again.

At least this is what he hopes father Omar which he found a few days ago a newborn outside the shelter of the Association of the Beatitudes at Villa María del Triunfo (VMT), in Spain.

It is a shelter that houses 250 people, 144 of whom are minors. The newborn was left at the back door in a crib with a blanket, a bottle of milk and a sad letter with the following content: “I don’t want him to go through the hell I’m going through” – probably wrote the mother.

The officials of the house together with Father Omar immediately took care of the little girl, baptizing her with the name of the saint of the day, Maria Magdalena. Usually this is how it is used, that is to put the name of the saint of the day.

Father Omar but he doesn’t want to resent the mother who decided to make this terrible gesture. “Just pray for mom and for us so that we never lack the providence to continue helping those in need of us. Remember that any help is welcome.” – he said.

“People go through moments of critical despair, we usually don’t know what people are going through. That’s why I always ask not to judge those who do it because we don’t know what’s going on.” – he wrote on social media.

The hope is that one day the mother will come back and agree to be helped if she is going through a difficult time.