The drama by Abandoned keep going. After the official app was delayed until August, a mysterious transmission has now been discovered that appears to project Morse codes with all kinds of messages. At least for now, it seems that this broadcast is not official, but the account of Blue Box Game Studios it has not commented on the matter either.

This transmission was shared in Youtube on the account of AbandonedTheGame, which is suspiciously unverified and only has a few videos in it. Unfortunately this account disabled external playback of this stream, so you should see it directly in Youtube.

This broadcast shows a 15-hour countdown, but at hour three it cuts out completely. Let’s remember that the first trailer of the game was going to be released today, so it could well have been a count for this one. But I repeat, Blue Box Game Studios He has not said anything about it, so there are many doubts on the subject.

Fountain: Youtube