In the end, videogame speculation has made it: to be able to frustrate Hasan Kahraman, Director of Abandoned, to the point of leading him to show himself in a video to prove that he is not an alter ego of Hideo Kojima. It should be flattering to see your indie associated with a great, but for Kahraman it was just a great hassle.

To briefly summarize what we reported last Friday, in defense of the conspiracy theorists, it must be said that the coincidences I’m too many it’s too much suspicious. You can make up your own mind by checking our article on the subject, in which we have listed all the “evidence” in favor of the alleged correlation.

With this we don’t even want to assume that in the case of Abandoned, to the detriment of Hasan Kahraman’s statement, there is no input from Hideo Kojima. In the case of the latter, in fact, it would certainly not be the first time that the game designer opts for the viral marketing.

If anything, if it were really him, it would instead be the first time that we see a frame so well cared for down to the smallest detail. Kahraman went so far as to have to post a video on Twitter in which reveals his face, specifying that he is not an actor or a figurehead on Kojima’s behalf.

Quick message from Hasan: pic.twitter.com/1oVeaMvu3w – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) June 22, 2021

So no, despite the initials and the same belonging to the human race, Kahraman and Kojima have nothing to do with each other. For the record we have to add “or so it would seem”, but Kahraman also shared his outburst with Bloomberg.

Abandoned is nothing more than a Dutch horror born from a Kickstarter failed that attracted Sony’s attention: these are the words with which Kahraman described his project, defining himself as frustrated by how the fans have recently been looking for “Something that is missing»In each new game image.

However, in the case of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Kojima has anagram his surname to give life to “Joakim Mogren”, head of the fictional Moby Dick Studio. In reality, the game continues to be his creature, which is why everyone expects it to be too Abandoned (despite the new project coming).

A tweet from BlueBox Game Studio, later deleted, alluded to the nature of a “code name” for Abandoned as the full title should have “start with S and end with L”. Following this, Sony’s original statement that promised 4K and 60FPS for an indie has aroused many suspicions.

Up LinkedIn, there seems to be no employee for BlueBox outside of Kahraman himself. Earlier we mentioned the friendship between Kojima and Geoff Keighley; now we know, however, that the latter has answered the questions in this regard with a total no-comment. Sony has also proved itself silent. Like the hills by Konami, perhaps?