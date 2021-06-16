Abandoned it is not silent Hill: although the last message posted on Twitter by developers of the mysterious PS5 exclusive aimed in this direction, the team wanted to officially deny the question.

In fact the teaser of Blue Box Game Studios was pretty clear in suggesting that Abandoned could be Silent Hill, when it’s close to reveal project officer.

“We want to clarify one thing: we have no relationship with Konami, and Silent Hill is owned by Konami, “the developers wrote in a new tweet.

“We have no relationship with Hideo Kojima and it was never our intention to suggest that Abandoned’s name was Silent Hill. We sincerely apologize. “

At this point, however, users are convinced that there is something wrong and many imagine a situation similar to the reveal of The Phantom Pain, therefore that there really is Kojima behind Blue Box Game Studios.

How are things really? Apparently we will find out soon, when Abandoned is finally officially unveiled.