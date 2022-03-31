In response to the latest rumors that claim that Abandoned was canceled, the team at Blue Box Game Studios posted a message on Twitter, stating that the game is alive and well. However, the official presentation and release of the Abandoned: Prologue prequel was postponed at a date yet to be defined.

As reported this morning, well-known modder Lance McDonald found that the team recently deleted various tweets from their official account explaining the game’s features, suspecting that Abandoned was deleted … or worse, that it never existed.

“We have recently been bombarded with inquiries and questions regarding the state of development of Abandoned. Regarding the latest rumors that they want Abandoned canceled, our answer is that these rumors are false“reads the message posted by Blue Box Game Studios on Twitter.

Later in the post we talk about how the studio has underestimated the roadmap and that for this reason the official reveal of the game, as well as the publication of Abandoned: Prologue, have been postponed, without indicating a precise date.

“We are working on the reveal with the Realtime Experience app and online channels along with the Prologue of the game. These were originally scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, but unfortunately we are not ready yet as we have underestimated our timetable. So we have postponed. the reveal and release of Abandoned: Prologue when it is stable, in good condition and ready. We are aware of your frustration and are sincerely and deeply sorry about it. We will continue to work on the game and let you know when we are ready. “