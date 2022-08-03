Today we want to tell you about the sad story of Beethovena dog abandoned in the garbage, among the excrements and waste, destined to die of hardship by those who did not have mercy on him. They left him there, with a terrible fate in front of him to face all alone. Fortunately, however, this is also a story with a happy ending.

Beethoven was in Druento, in the province of Turin, in Piedmont. They found him in a courtyard, left to himself, in the midst of his own excrement, rubbish and other scraps. Destined to die of starvation, without the possibility of eating or drinking or even just taking shelter in the scorching sun.

Beethoven is an elderly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog breed, because he is 12 years old. The owner of him is a gentleman who has decided to give it away when the zoophile guards of the national association Agriambiente of Turin they reached him to save him from all that horror.

At the moment Beethoven is entrusted to the volunteers of the Albero di Mais refuge in Moncalieri, also in the province of Turin, in Piedmont. When the zoophile guards tried to persuade the owner to give it away. One last gesture to save his life.

The guards ordered him to let him go with them, because he lived in inhumane conditions, not suitable for the animal. The rescue was made possible by the report of a neighbor who took pity on the old dog.

We tracked down the owner and realized he needed help too.

Dog abandoned in the garbage, Beethoven’s (thankfully) happy ending story

The other day our priority was the well-being of the animal but we alerted the competent bodies to take charge of the unpleasant situation in which the owner found himself, hoping for a timely resolution for him too.

These are the words of the rescuers in the face of so much pain. Good future Beethoven!