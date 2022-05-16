Irony of fate, or perhaps well-planned maneuver, too Abandoned undergoes gods leak just a short distance from those concerning silent Hillas if to strengthen the strange bond that seems to bind the two games, at least according to the most convinced supporters of conspiracy theories between the titles: in this case it is an image, part of a script and other materials.

Abandoned continues to be a decidedly mysterious object and even the new elements leaked online do not help at all to get a precise idea of ​​what it could be. To report the discovery of these materials, which you can find at this address on Reddit, it’s regular Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker, a particularly active insider recently and contributor to the XboxEra podcast and others.

The single image emerged concerns a simple brick wall, which appears to be a screenshot of the game in a phase set in an interior, which closely resembles some atmosphere of the Blair Watch Project in this case. The script fragment could be more interesting: the brando is taken from a film script and there is a part of the dialogue between two characters, in which references to Blue Box emerge, which in the story seems to be a top secret scientific project for a “Realtime Experience” through the use of a particular chip called Zero Cell.

This suggests a strange science fiction story perhaps behind Abandoned, if all this is true, but the presence of various elements that seem self-referential for the team and the game makes it all particularly strange. Finally, there is a brief video which appears to be taken from a motion capture sessionas regards the processing of 3D images in a still preliminary form.

All to be taken with a grain of salt of course, but it is curious that this stuff emerges precisely in correspondence with the various leaks on Silent Hill, given the theories on the two games in question.