The old house that stands – or stood, better said – on the corner of Calle Ruiz in Motril has been demolished due to its ruinous state.

Ruiz Street is the one that runs behind the municipal market and the said house is actually facing the back entrance into the market across that narrow street. As it is on a corner, another side of it faces the Ruiz de Castro Palace.

Obviously having an old, uninhabitated house (built in 1937) probably infested with vermin, just three meters from the market was not a healthy state of affairs.

The owners of the house carried out its demolition as instructed by the Town Hall. The gap it will leave will be quite noticeable as it runs opposite half the market.

Mayor Luisa María García Chamorro, is quite happy that the situation has finished in a demolition, as it was a headache for both nearby residents and for the Town Hall itself, “the demolition will leave an empty plot that will one day be filled by a new construction, but one that will be reduced in build area so as to give better access to the Palace, ”she said.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)