Eight holidaymakers who were 'abandoned' by their cruise ship on an island in Africa have moved heaven and earth to get back on board their cruise ship. The hapless holidaymakers traveled for fifteen hours through six different countries to catch up with the departed ship. So far without success. The shipping company washes its hands of innocence.
Foreign editorial
