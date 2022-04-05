The project Abandoned It can be considered one of the most controversial in recent years. Information and updates on the title are scarce and numerous have circulated rumors about a possible deletion of the title, so much so that Blue Box Game Studios responded with an official note. However, Abandoned has not been canceledand this time it was Hasan Kahramanauthor of the title, to speak.

During ainterview on IGNHasan Kahraman, author of Abandoned, stated that the project was not canceled and that development is proceeding in the right direction. The author wanted to deny the rumors of the cancellation, also answering the question relating to the disappearance of the famous tweets that led to rumors about the cancellation of the project. Kahraman claimed to not having foreseen such a reaction by users. According to his words, tweets have been deleted as the concept of the game has been changed under development and therefore Blue Box would have spread new information about it.

Hasan Kahraman then went on to state that Abandoned’s Prologue will be released in 2022 and that will be a stand-alone title, useful to finance the Abandoned project. The author, in fact, explained: “The Prologue will actually be used to fund the development of Abandoned, okay? So, we’re actually self-financing the game with the revenue collected from the Prologue. So, that’s why we want to publish the Prologue first“. Such Prologue will last about an hour and will serve as an introduction for players to the world of Abandoned and will also be a way to showcase the power ofUnreal Engine 5which will allow them to create a graphics close to photorealism.

The author also explained in detail why Blue Box Game Studios has not yet revealed the release date of Abandoned, confessing to be “scared“. Kahraman has indeed vented, stating that the reason he is afraid is that Abandoned is “something personal. I don’t work for Ubisoft. I don’t work for an AAA publisher who tells me what to do, which basically tells me what game I should play. And the progress of development, not everyone could understand it because the players don’t see, they don’t understand what “in development” means. Gamers don’t care“. For Hasan Kahraman, users only care to see the title when it’s ready and therefore this puts him in a difficult situation.

Therefore, survival horror lovers can rest assured, as Abandoned has not been canceled. The author has reassured that the title is in development and we will not have to do is wait for new information.