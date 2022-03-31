By now I think we’ve all forgotten abandoned, the new game Blue Box Game Studios which is constantly the subject of all kinds of controversies. After its developers deleted a bunch of tweets related to this game, the community thought its cancellation was imminent but apparently, that’s not the case.

in the morning of this Thursday March 31users noticed that the game account in Twitter had deleted several tweets related to the state of the game, including the announcement that its playable prologue would be available earlier this year. Responding to these rumours, blue box published a message explaining that abandoned It hasn’t been canceled yet.

“Recently, we have been bombarded with requests and questions about the development status of Abandoned. Regarding the latest rumors about the cancellation of Abandoned, our answer is that these rumors are false. We will release Abandoned: Prologue when it is stable, good and ready”, shared the team: “we will continue working on the game and will let you know when we are ready”.

Our response to the Cancellation rumours: pic.twitter.com/EuiY8Squ52 — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) March 31, 2022

The last we heard about this game was that the channel had been hacked Blue Box’s YouTubebut that happened exactly two months ago and since then there has been no news about abandoned.

Publisher’s note: This definitely got out of control, and I think Blue Box doesn’t know how to deal with it anymore. I already find it hard to believe that Abandoned will see the light of day at some point in the future, and I dare say that the next news about the game could be related to its cancellation.

Via: Twitter