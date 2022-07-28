New details emerged on the death of little Diana Pifferi: she died 5 days after her abandonment, 24 hours before the discovery

Diana Pifferi, abandoned by her mother in a 50 square meter two-room apartment, located in Via Parea in Ponte Lambro (Milan), she died after 5 days of agony. These are the latest details that emerged on the terrible affair and reported by Corriere della Sera.

The 18-month-old girl stayed home alone in a camping cot for six days. Her mother left for Leffe, to spend a weekend with her partner. A weekend that then turned into a week away, but despite everything Alessia Pifferi didn’t care about her daughter. Even when she realized that something bad could happen to her, she chose di don’t interrupt the days with the man, because their relationship was already in crisis and she had to understand if there was the possibility of a future together. Chilling words spoken by a mother to the investigators.

Diana was found lifeless in the cot, wearing a yellow tank top with many flamingos drawn and without a diaper. She had thrown him away from the cot. Beside her, an empty milk bottle, the only thing her mother had left her. She had been dead since at least 24 hours. After about 5 days of agony.

A very different image from that single photo published on the funeral poster, where the little one appears instead dressed as a princess, sitting on the bed, in the midst of many pink balloons. Maybe it was her first birthday.

On Alessia Pifferi’s social profile, there are no shots that portray her with her daughter and no memories of the most important moments of Diana’s growth. The little girl was a weight for the woman, a burden that arrived unexpectedly. She wanted to live a free life, she wanted to find a man with whom she could build a future and who would support her financially.

Alessia Pifferi in prison

In the six days away, Alessia Pifferi also returned to Milan, but she chose not to ask her partner to move to her home: “I didn’t want to screw it up. I hoped that what I had left her was enough “. And instead, on his return, when he opened the door of the house, he found his daughter now lifeless.

Today the 37-year-old is in the Milan prison and, according to her lawyer, she still can’t realize what happened, cries for Diana and the fact that her partner does not answer her phone. A companion who was unaware of what he was doing to such a small girl and who today has found his life completely turned upside down.