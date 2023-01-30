There is also one Ferrari F2005 among the cars parked at a Bulgarian used car dealer. A particularly faithful replica of the single-seater that took part in the Formula One world championship in 2005 and driven by the seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher it was abandoned without too much care, in what looks more like a real open-air car dump than a dealer’s parking lot: the state of this reproduction of the F2005 seems pretty good anyway, enough to still wear a set of tires Original Bridgestones.

The presence of scrap of other cars above the Formula One single-seater suggests, however, that the treatment received by this replica was anything but appropriate for a jewel of this type. Who ever thought of abandoning such a faithful reproduction of a car that made the history of Formula One and that any enthusiast of this world would like to own? According to the latest rumors, it is a replica that only six years ago was displayed inside one of the main car dealerships in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, and was so carefully kept that it was fenced off with a series of posts and ropes to prevent onlookers from simply touching it. A real pity that the specimen in question has come to this end, especially given the prestigious past of the original single-seater.

It is true that the results obtained by that single-seater in Formula One were far from unforgettable: in addition to being less competitive than the F2004 it replaced, the F2005 also lacked in terms of reliability. On balance, in the 2005 world championship got only one victory (moreover in the historic GP of the United States in which all the Michelin tires withdrew before the start), scoring just 100 points in the Constructors’ Championship: the last time before then that the Maranello team finished a season with just one win was in 1995.