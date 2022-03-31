A singer who has passed 50-60 hours to work on music for Abandoned Of Blue Box says he feels “frustrated” because he hasn’t heard of the game anymore. Last year, Blue Box revealed Abandoned, a survival horror game that became popular because Hideo Kojima seemed to have a hand. Of course, as we all know, Abandoned didn’t become Silent Hill and Hideo Kojima has nothing to do with it. However, the mystery behind this game deepens.

Today it was discovered that Blue Box had deleted Tweets detailing specific plans for Abandoned, removing most of the mentions of the game from its social media. Since the deletion of these tweets was discovered, lead singer of The Eyes Inside band, Chris (known on Twitter as F4ST3X), has claimed to have worked “50-60 hours” on a song, with Blue Box still having to pay the fee. work.

In response to a Tweet on Blue Box that removed Abandoned mentions from his Twitter, the singer said: “We worked on the soundtrack (one of the songs). I have had a lot of email contact with them. I was thrilled that our song would be launched in a video game. I am frustrated. The last reply was on linkedIn with: ‘it’s chaotic, it needs to launch in March’“.

We worked for the soundtrack (one of the songs). I had a lot of mails contact with them. I was hooked, that our song would be released in a videogame. I’m frustrated. That last answer was at linkedIn with: It’s chaotic, it has to be released in march – do you have a ps5? – I’M CHRIS (@ F4ST3X) March 31, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Chris then shared new details: “We worked about 50-60 hours on this song. They said: this song will be in the game – and maybe in a teaser. Every 6-12 weeks I get an email with: ‘I apologize for the huge delay, we will work with a one time fee, etc’. It all started in August 2021. I don’t know how to get help“.

In short, apparently not only do the players no longer know what the fate of Abandoned will be, but neither do those who worked on it.

Source: ScreenRant